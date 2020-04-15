No. 20-4-00634-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF:

RUSSELL AUSTIN WHITE, Deceased

Wendy Sue Lentz and Shawna White-Clough have been appointed and have qualified as Personal Representatives of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executrix or the Executrix’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executrix served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

s/ Shawna White-Clough

10502 Minterwood Drive NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98329

s/ Wendy Sue Lentz

8717 71st Street NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Date of Filing: April 10, 2020 Date of First Publication: April 15, 2020 Attorney at Law for Personal Representatives:

s/ JOHN E. SLOAN WSBA # 3983

Attorney at Law

5119 47th Avenue NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

253-851-7997

April 15, 22, 29, 2020