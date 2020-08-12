No. 20-4-0056-02-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-0056-02

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF ASOTIN

IN PROBATE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NELSON KENNETH LAMB, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 12, 2020 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Ellen Blair Lamb ADDRESS FOR MAILING/SERVICE: Creason, Moore, Dokken & Geidl, PLLC

P.O. Drawer 835

Lewiston, ID 83501

DATED this 24th day of June, 2020. /s/ Ellen Blair Lamb, PR Ellen Blair Lamb PRESENTED BY:

/s/ Paul B. Burris

Paul B. Burris, WSBA#46582 CREASON, MOORE, DOKKEN &

GEIDL, PLLC

Attorneys for Personal Representative

1219 Idaho Street, P. O. Drawer 835

Lewiston, ID 83501

(208) 743-1516; fax (208) 746-2231

IDX-905423

August 12, 19, 26, 2020