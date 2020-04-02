NO. 20-4-00551-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00551-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERTA MAY SMITH, Deceased

The co-Personal Representatives below have been appointed as co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the CoPersonal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Aministrators served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1) (c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 2, 2020

Co-Personal Representatives:

Kathy Ann Schieno and Terry Lee Aiken

Attorney for Personal Representatives:

Joseph J. Loran

Address for Mailing/Service:

615 Commerce Street, Suite 103

Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 383-7123 DATED this 31st day of March, 2020

/s/Joseph J. Loran, WSBA# 14746

Attorney for Personal Representative

April 2, 9, 16, 2020