NO. 20-4-00489-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: ROGER LEE GAVEL, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has been qualified as the personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS With Clerk of Court: May 1, 2020

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 5, 2020

Personal Representative: Name: Brady Howard

Address: 6408 S Alder St

Tacoma, WA 98409

Attorney for Estate

Name: Nicholas R. Franz

Address: 705 S 9th, Ste 104

Tacoma, WA 98405

Phone: 253-272-9691

Fax: 253-272-4172

IDX-897848

May 5, 12, 19, 2020