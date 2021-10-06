NO. 20-4-00438-6

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

LOUIS V. LeDOUX,

An Incapacitated Person

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that pursuant to an Order of the above-entitled Court, Pacific Guardianship Services (PGS), the duly appointed and acting Guardian of the Person and Estate of Louis V. LeDoux, by and through the Law Offices of Neil & Neil, P.S., Attorneys at Law, has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement to sell Louis V. LeDoux’s one-half interest in real property located at 7612 SW Sapphire Drive, Lakewood, Washington 98498 and legally described as follows:

LOT 14, BLOCK 5, OAKBROOK 4TH ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 35 PLATS, PAGES 27 TO 35, INCLUSIVE, WHICH IS A RE-RECORD OF PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 31 OF PLATS, PAGES 52 TO 60, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PGS has agreed to sell the above real property for the amount of Five Hundred Fifteen Thousand and NO/100 Dollars ($515,000.00), property to be sold “AS IS.” This sale can be confirmed by the Court on or after October 14, 2021.

DATED this 4th day of October 2021.

/s/CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL,

WSBA #26219

Attorney for Pacific Guardianship Services

NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

(253) 475-8600

IDX-939870

October 6, 2021