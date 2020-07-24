NO. 20-4-00437-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00437-8
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
Estate of KIKUE MAIN, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication:
July 24, 2020
Personal Representative:
RUTH OLSON
PO Box Roy, WA 98580
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
Christine D. Langley
Address for Mailing or Service:
Christine D. Langley
Attorney at Law
PO Box 49
Rainier, Washington 98576-0049
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Pierce County Superior Court
IDX-904268
July 24, 31, August 7, 2020