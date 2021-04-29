NO. 20-4-00412-2
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of WILLIAM F. VACLAVIK, Deceased. 1. The Personal Representative/Administrator, Thomas R. McKee, has petitioned the Superior Court of Pierce County, State of Washington, for the entry of a Decree of Distribution of Probate, and a hearing on said Final Account and Petition for Distribution will be held on the 25th day of May, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
2. The Petition for Distribution has been filed with the Court.
3. Following the entry by the Court of a Decree of Distribution of Probate, the Personal Representative is entitled to distribute the remaining estate assets pursuant to the terms of the Informal Accounting attached to said Final Account and Petition; and
4. A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing on the Final Account and Petition for Distribution and to object to the granting of the entry of the Decree of Distribution of Probate.
DATED this 27th day of April , 2021.
TUELL & YOUNG,
Attorneys for Petitioner
By /s/ Todd J. Tuell Todd J. Tuell, #19176
1457 S. Union Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
253-759-0070
IDX-925997
April 29, 2021