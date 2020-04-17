NO. 20-4-00338-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00338-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANNI MARIE BROWN, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MATTHIAS BROWN, has been appointed and qualified as Personal Representative of the above-entitled Estate on the 14th day of April 2020, that all persons having claims against the deceased are hereby required to serve or mail the same on the Personal Representative, MATTHIAS BROWN, and JUDSON C. GRAY attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or thirty (30) days after a notice to the Creditor has been mailed or served per RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), whichever is later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication: April 17, 2020

Notices can be mailed to JUDSON C. GRAY at 4142 – 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

DATED this 15th day of April 2020. JUDSON C. GRAY, WSBA #15195

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-896661

April 17, 24, May 1, 2020