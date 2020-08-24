NO. 20-4-00271-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

MARY WAMAITHA KAMAU, Deceased.

The Co-Administrators named below have been appointed and have qualified as Co-Administrators of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Co-Administrators or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 08/20/2020_____

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 08/24/2020_____

WANJIKU KAMAU

P.O. Box 21349

Adams Arcade

Nairobi, Kenya 00505

JACQUELINE J. WAMBUI KAMAU

P.O. Box 21349

Adams Arcade

Nairobi, Kenya 00505

Leslie R. Bottimore

BOTTIMORE & ASSOCIATES,

P.L.L.C. Attorney for Administrator

201 St. Helens Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 272-5653

August 24, 31, September 8, 2020