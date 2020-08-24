NO. 20-4-00271-5
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
MARY WAMAITHA KAMAU, Deceased.
The Co-Administrators named below have been appointed and have qualified as Co-Administrators of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Co-Administrators or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 08/20/2020_____
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 08/24/2020_____
WANJIKU KAMAU
P.O. Box 21349
Adams Arcade
Nairobi, Kenya 00505
JACQUELINE J. WAMBUI KAMAU
P.O. Box 21349
Adams Arcade
Nairobi, Kenya 00505
Leslie R. Bottimore
BOTTIMORE & ASSOCIATES,
P.L.L.C. Attorney for Administrator
201 St. Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 272-5653
IDX-906778
August 24, 31, September 8, 2020