No. 20-4-00194-8-NOTICE FOR HEARING ON FINAL ACCOUNTING

No. 20-4-00194-8

PROBATE NOTICE FOR HEARING ON FINAL ACCOUNTING AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LORI ANN NYSTROM-FISCHER, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Patricia Cripe, the Personal Representative for Estate of Lori Ann Nystom-Fischer, through her attorneys, has filed the final report and petition for distribution with the Clerk of Court for Pierce County and requested that the court settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. The hearing on this matter shall occur at the Pierce County Superior Court on September 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

DATED this 14 day of August, 2020.

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

By: /s/PHILLIP A. CURIALE

WSBA #52226

Attorneys for Patricia Cripe, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lori Ann Nystrom-Fischer

6915 Lakewood Drive West, Suite A-1

Tacoma, WA 98467

253-475-4200

IDX-906230

August 17, 2020