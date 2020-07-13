No: 20-4-00149-34-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No: 20-4-00149-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THURSTON COUNTY

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Estate of Carolyn Sue Collins, Deceased The above Court has approved me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the estate must present the claim within the time limits set forth in RCW 11.40.051 by: (a) serving on or mailing to, by regular first class mail, the personal representative’s attorney a copy of the signed claim; and (b) filing the original of the signed claim with the court in which probate proceedings were commenced. A claim is deemed presented upon the later of the date of postmark or service on the personal representative’s attorney, and filing with the court and must be presented within thirty days (30) days after this notice is served or mailed as provided in RCW 11.40.020 (1)(C), or (b) within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: July 13, 2020

Juanita Harthun Personal Representative William P. Kogut Attorney for Personal Representative

2952 Limited Lane NW, Suite A

Olympia, WA 98502

360-357-3007

IDX-902907

July 13, 20, 27, 2020