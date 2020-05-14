NO. 20 4 0011421-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20 4 0011421

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LEWIS

In the Matter of the Estate of

ROBERT P. GOUGHNOUR, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 14, 2020

PATRICIA M. HUBBARD

Co-Personal Representative

ANTHONY J. BAKER

Co-Personal Representative

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE: LARRY W. FAGERNESS

ADDRESS FOR MAILING AND SERVICE OF CLAIMS:

Fagerness Law Office P. O. Box 88 3508 Galvin Road

Centralia, WA 98531

(360) 736-7400

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: Lewis County Superior Court #__20 4 0011421__

IDX-898532

May 14, 21, 28, 2020