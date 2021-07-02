No. 20-3-02891-5

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re:

Petitioner/s:

ELIZA M PEREZ

And Respondent/s:

JUAN E REMIGIO SANCHEZ

Summons Served by Publication

To: Juan E Remigio Sanchez

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for a Parenting Plan/Residential schedule and or Child support

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: July 2, 2021. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form:

[X] FL Parentage 332, Response to Petition for Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule and/or Child Support

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave S Rm 110 Tacoma WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Eliza Perez

Date: 3/17/2021 I agree to accept legal papers for this case at: [X] the following address:

1202 29th Street NW

Puyallup, WA 98371

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify al parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 2021