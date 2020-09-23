No: 20-3-02457-0-Non-Parent Custody Petition

No: 20-3-02457-0

In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of Pierce

In re custody of: Ava Thoemke

William Atikins, Petitioner, vs. Jennifer Thoemke And

John Doe, Respondents.

The State of Washington to John Doe

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is:

Non-Parent Custody Petition

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons

is published: September 23, 2020. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110 Tacoma, WA, 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Dennis Schroader

Attorney for William Atkins Law office of Dennis Schroader

1105 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, WA 98402

County of Pierce Washington.

IDX-909357

September 23, 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020