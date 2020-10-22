No. 20-3-01709-3

Summons: Notice about a Marriage or Domestic Partnership (SM)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re the marriage / domestic partnership of:

Petitioner:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



TRANG THUY TRAN

And Respondent:

TRUC THANH TRUONG

To the Respondent:

1. The petitioner has started an action asking the court:

[x] To end your marriage.

Additional requests, if any, are stated in the petition, a copy of which is attached to this summons.

2. You must respond to this summons and petition by serving a copy of your written response on the person signing this summons and by filing the original with the clerk of the court. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons. Per the laws of the State of Washington, you must file a written response within 60 days after 10/22/2020 with the above stated court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, TRANG THUY TRAN. You must serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff at his office below stated.

In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of the Pierce County Court.

3. Your written response to the summons and petition must be on one of these forms:

* Response to Petition about a Marriage (FL Divorce 211) if you are married.

4. You can get the Response and other forms at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

5. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

6. One method of serving a copy of your response on the petitioner is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested.

*This Summons is being published on October 22nd; 29th; November 5th; 12th; 19th; and 25th.

This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 4.28.180 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the state of Washington.

Dated: 10/20/2020

/s/ Grant Manclark

Signature of Petitioner or Lawyer/WSBA No.

File original of your response withthe clerk of the court at:

PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

930 TACOMA AVE S TACOMA, WA 98402

Serve a copy of your response on:

[x] Petitioner’s Lawyer

Grant Manclark

1207 S Jackson ST Ste. 201

Seattle, WA 98144

IDX-911806

October 22, 29, November 5, 12, 19, 25, 2020