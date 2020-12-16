No. 20-3-00778-1

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re:

Petitioner:

Eunji H. Park

And Respondent:

Hyosin Lee

Summons Served by Publication

To: Eunji H. Park – The other party has asked the court to

[x] Approve or change a Parenting Plan or Residential Schedule.

[x] Notice the Intent to Move with Children.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form: [x] FL Modify 602, Response to Petition to Change Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order [x] FL Relocation 722, Response to Objection about Moving with Children and Petition about Changing a Parenting/Custody Order (Relocation) You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Avenue S

Tacoma Washington 98402 5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Date: 12/15/2020

/s/ Natalia Morozova, WSBA 51980

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at, except documents which require personal service on Respondent:

[x] Lawyer’s address: 3118 Judson Street #756

Gig Harbor Washington 98335

Email: finestromlaw@gmail.com

All documents, pleadings, and petitions that require personal service on Respondent must be served on Hyosin Lee at the following address:

5003 176th Street SW, Unit E, Lynnwood, Washington 98037

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

December 16, 23, 30, January 6, 13, 20, 2020