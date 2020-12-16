No. 20-2-08737-3

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

NORINE TIBBITTS, in her individual capacity and as trustee of the THE DALE TIBBITTS TESTAMENTARY TRUST dated November 1, 2008

Plaintiff,

v.

NU WEST, INC., a Washington corporation, Defendant

The State of Washington to the said NU WEST, INC., a Washington corporation:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 16th day of December, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs NORINE TIBBITTS and THE DALE TIBBITTS TESTAMENTARY TRUST dated November 1, 2008, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiffs NORINE TIBBITTS and THE DALE TIBBITTS TESTAMENTARY TRUST dated November 1, 2008, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure do to do, judgement will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is Pierce County parcel numbers: 0317272026, 0317272703 and 0317281033.

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Jeffrey M. Allen

Nelson & Allen, P.S.

102 N Meridian Puyallup, WA 98371

253-845-8895

December 16, 23, 30, 2020 & January 6, 13, 20, 2021