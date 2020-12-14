No. 20-2-08704-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Superior Court of Washington County of Pierce

Char-John Enterprises, LLC, a Washington limited liability Company;

Plaintiff,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Vs.

Alice Mabel Caviezel, Roberta Emma Gustafson, and Vivian May Byrd, if living, and if deceased then the unknown Heirs at law of Alice Mabel Caviezel, Roberta Emma Gustafson, and Vivian May Byrd; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right title, Estate, lien or interest in the real Estate described in the Complaint herein;

Colleen M. Littlejohn, Nancy J. Marcordes, Bonnie Lou Hofer, and Samual A. Huff, if living, and if deceased then the unknown Heirs at law of Colleen M. Littlejohn, Nancy J. Marcordes, Bonnie Lou Hofer, and Samual A. Huff; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right title, Estate, lien or interest in the real Estate described in the Complaint herein;

Defendants.

TO: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON;

TO: Alice Mabel Caviezel, Roberta Emma Gustafson, and Vivian May Byrd, Heirs at Law of Alice Mabel Caviezel, Roberta Emma Gustafson, and Vivian May Byrd; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support;

TO: Colleen M. Littlejohn, Nancy J. Marcordes, Bonnie Lou Hofer, and Samual A. Huff, eirs in Law of Colleen M. Littlejohn, Nancy J. Marcordes, Bonnie Lou Hofer, and Samual A. Huff; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support; and

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to-wit; Within sixty (60) days after the 14 day of December, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney at his address below-stated and, in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

The Plaintiff is the owner in fee and is in possession of the following described land and real property situated in Lewis County, Washington (the “Property”, to wit:

PARCEL A: LOTS 1, 2, 3 AND THE SOUTH 82 FEET OF LOTS 4, 5 AND 6, BLOCK 41, LAKE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 4 OF PLATS, PAGE 64, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

EXCEPT THE EAST 10 FEET OF LOT 1, CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR STATE ROAD NO. 5;

TOGETHER WITH THE NORTH HALF OF ALLEY ADJOINING, AS VACATED BY RESOLUTION NO. 6359 OF THE BOARD OF PIERCE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 1781314.

PARCEL B: SOUTH 54 FEET OF LOTS 7 AND 8, AND THE SOUTH 54 FEET OF THE EAST 16 FEET OF LOTS 9, BLOCK 41, LAKE PARK ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 4 OF PLATS, PAGES 64, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

TOGETHER WITH THE NORTH HALF OF ALLEY ADJOINING, AS VACATED BY RESOLUTION NO. 6359 OF THE BOARD OF PIERCE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 1781314.

PARCEL C: THE NORTH 60 FEET OF LOTS 4 TO 6, INCLUSIVE, AND THE NORTH 88 FEET OF LOT 7, BLOCK 41, LAKE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 4 OF PLATS, PAGE 64, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

PARCEL D: LOTS 41 TO 48, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 41, LAKE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 4 OF PLATS, PAGE 64, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; EXCEPT PORTION OF LOT 48 APPROPRIATED FOR STATE ROAD NO. 5;

TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTH HALF OF ALLEY ADJOINING, AS VACATED BY RESOLUTION NO. 6359 OF THE BOARD OF PIERCE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, RECORDS UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 1781314.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax parcel number: 502500-3680, 502500-3691, 502500-3760, and 502500-3693

More commonly known as: 17106 Pacific Ave South, Spanaway, WA 98387 and 210 171st Street South.

/s/STEVEN M. BOBMAN,

WSBA No. 9045 Attorney for the Plaintiff

8701 45th Street West

University Place, WA 98466

(253) 376-0876

IDX-915364

December 14, 21, 28, January 4, 11, 19, 2020