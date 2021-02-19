NO. 20-2-08527-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

TROND HAGEN and MARIAN HAGEN, husband and wife, Plaintiffs,

vs.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF VIRGINIA M. WOOD; KAREN LOUISE KLOIDA, LOREN R. LUND, SHEILA M. BLEDSOE, CHERYL M. HELLE, DELLA M. CARVER, THERESA K. REIBER, DEBORAH J. SALI, KNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF GORDON R. WOOD, Deceased; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF GORDON R. WOOD and ANY AND ALL OCCUPANTS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT 1212 to 1216 9TH AVENUE NORTHWEST, PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, 98371,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was February 19, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, TROND HAGEN and MARIAN HAGEN, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, at his office below stated. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court.

The purpose of the action is to adjudicate and determine that the Defendants have no interest in the following described real property, the Defendants’ interest, if any, having been acquired by the Plaintiff by quiet title:

More commonly known as:

1212 to 1216 – 9th Avenue Northwest

Puyallup, Pierce County, Washington, 98371

More particularly described as follows:

LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, E. H. PERRY’S SHORT LINE ADDITION TO PUYALLUP, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 9 OF PLATS, PAGE 35, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINTON.

EXCEPT THE WEST 7 FEET OF SAID LOT 10.

Tax Parcel No.: 684000-005-1

DATED this 17th day of February, 2021.

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES,

PLLC

/s/DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

WSBA #22267 Attorney for Plaintiff

1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

IDX-920197

February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021