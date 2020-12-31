No. 20-2-07589-8

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MICHELLE OUELLETTE, Plaintiff,

vs.

CREATION CABINETS AND DESIGN LLC, a Washington limited liability company; and JAMES PENNINGTON AND LINDA PENNINGTON, husband and wife.

Defendants. The State of Washington to the said Defendants James Pennington and Linda Pennington:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 31st day of December, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Michelle Ouellette, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff, Andrew P. Green of Green and Wilmot, PLLC, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for breach of contract, consumer protection act violation, conversion, unjust enrichment, and to pierce the corporate veil. DATED this 30th day of December, 2020.

GREEN & WILMOT, PLLC

/s/ Andrew P. Green Andrew P. Green, WSBA #32742

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1919 N. Pearl St., Ste. B-3

Tacoma, WA 98406

253-625-7300

IDX-916822

December 31, 2020, January 7, 14, 21, 28, February 4, 2021