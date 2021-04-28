NO. 20-2-07564-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



National Banking Association,

Plaintiff,

v.

GAGANDEEP S. NEHAL, aka GAGANDEEP SINGH, aka GANADEEP NEHAL, and the marital community composed of GAGANDEEP S. NEHAL, aka GAGANDEEP SINGH, aka GANDEEP NEHAL and JANE/JOHN DOE NEHAL and JANE/JOHN DOE SINGH,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID: Gagandeep S. Nehal, aka Gagandeep Singh, aka Ganadeep Nehal, and the marital community composed of Gagandeep S. Nehal, aka Gagandeep Singh, aka Gandeep Nehal and Jane/John Doe Nehal and Jane/John Doe Singh (collectively, the “Defendants”):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 28th day of April 2021 and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff KeyBank National Association (“Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The purpose of this lawsuit is to obtain judgment for the breach of the contract entered into by Defendants with Plaintiff.

DATED: April 22, 2021.

SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC

/s/Conner W. Morgan Laurin S. Schweet, WSBA #16431

Conner W. Morgan, WSBA #55697

Attorneys for Plaintiff

575 S. Michigan St.

Seattle, WA 98108

206-275-1010

IDX-925604

April 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 2021