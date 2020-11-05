NO.: 20-2-07451-4

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GLORIA J. HOOVER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL T. HOOVER; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) GLORIA J. HOOVER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL T. HOOVER; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of November, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Money Judgment, Possession of Mobile Home, and Judicial Lien Foreclosure.

DATED: October 30, 2020 ZBS LAW, LLP. By: /s/ Scott D. Crawford

Tom B. Pierce WSBA# 26730

Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978 tpierce@zbslaw.com scrawford@zbslaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZBS Law, LLP

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Ph. 206-209-0375

Fax 206-260-8870

IDX-912756

November 5, 12, 19, 25, December 3, 10, 2020