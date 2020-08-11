No. 20-2-07154-0

Summons by

Publication. (60 days).

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

LARRY E. BERTHOLF and CAROL L BERTHOLF,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

VERNA E. KELLAR and ELEANOR A BURTON,

Defendant(s).

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(QUIET TITLE)

The State of Washington to VERNA E KELLAR and ELEANOR A BURTON, their heirs and assigns; and any and all

persons claiming an interest in the real property commonly known as 11611 Country Club Dr., Anderson Island, WA 98303, FKA 11611 Klolehksa Dr., Anderson Island, further described in the complaint herein:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publications of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after August 11, 2020 and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the real property legally described in the complaint. DATED: August 7, 2020.

/s/ Stephen Dadabo, Attorney for Plaintiffs, WSBA #49044 7512 Stanich Ln., Ste. 5,

Gig Harbor, WA 98335 (206)

250-3175 stephen@slp.legal

File your original response

with the clerk of the court at:

Pierce County Clerk’s Office

930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-905600

August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2020