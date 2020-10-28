NO. 20-2-07058-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CITY OF ORTING, a municipal corporation,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Plaintiff,

vs.

PATRICIA E.K. SCHOENBACHLER, a single person; MELVIN and JEAN SCHOENBACHLER, husband and wife, and the martial community comprised thereof; TEDDY SCHOENBACHLER, a single person; WILLIAM SCHOENBACHLER, a single person; JACOB WILLIAM SCHOENBACHLER, a single person; KRISTIN M. SMITH, a single person; and TOBY and KRISSY BELLINGER, husband and wife, and the marital community comprised thereof,

Defendants,

TO DEFENDANTS: WILLIAM SCHOENBACHLER, KRISTIN SMITH, AND JACOB WILLIAM SCHOENBACHLER You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after October 28, 2020 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff CITY OF ORTING, a municipal corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

The object of the above entitled action and the relief sought to be obtained therein is fully set forth in said Complaint, and is briefly stated as follows: eject the Defendants from property owned by the City, as well as have certain nuisances abated on real property owned by Defendant Patricia Schoenbachler located at 303 Meadow Lane Southeast, Orting, Pierce County, Washington, Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 0519321001 (the “Property.”).

Date of first publication: October 28, 2020

DATED this 22nd day of October, 2020.

INSLEE, BEST, DOEZIE & RYDER, P.S.

By /s/ Christopher W. Pirnke

Christopher W. Pirnke, WSBA# 44378

10900 NE 4th Street, Suite 1500

Bellevue, WA 98009

Phone: (425) 450-4221

Email: cpirnke@insleebest.com

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

IDX-912129

October 28, November 4, 10, 18, 25, December 2, 2020