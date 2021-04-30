No. 20-2-06918-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

NEW REZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

v.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUSSELL G. VANOUS; RUSSELL W. VANOUS; STATE OF WASHINGTON; and OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUSSELL G. VANOUS

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after April 30, 2021, to defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff. You are asked to serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at her office stated below. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The purpose of this lawsuit is foreclose a Deed of Trust encumbering real property legally described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PEIRCE, CITY OF BUCKLEY, STATE OF WASHINGTON, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 1 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9309070099, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER THE NORTH 30 FEET OF THE WEST 140 FEET OF LOT 2 OF SAID SHORT PLAT.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Parcel No. 384000-028-1

Commonly Known As: 172 Elsa Street, Buckley, WA 98321

Dated: April 29, 2021. Wright, Finlay, & Zak, LLP

By: /s/ Joseph T. McCormick III

Joseph T. McCormick III, WSBA No. 48883

Attorneys for Plaintiff

612 South Lucile Street, Ste 300

Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 691-8663 IDX-926157

April 30, May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 2021