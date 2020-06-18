No. 20-2-06509-4

SUMMONS

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

MARY B. McBAIN, a married woman as her separate property; KATHLEEN J. JOPLIN, a married woman as her separate property, Plaintiffs,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF EDWIN H. HADDEN, an estate; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWIN H. HADDEN, unknown heirs; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiffs’ title, or any cloud on Plaintiffs’ title to the property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive; THE ESTATE OF VIOLA E. HADDEN, an estate; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIOLA E. HADDEN, unknown heirs; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiffs’ title, or any cloud on Plaintiffs’ title to the property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said: THE ESTATE OF EDWIN H. HADDEN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWIN H. HADDEN; THE ESTATE OF VIOLA E. HADDEN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIOLA E. HADDEN; and DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Defendants:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of June, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint for Quiet Title, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs, Robert P. Dickson and George Knight, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the Complaint for Quiet Title, Adverse Possession, and Declaratory Judgment, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Complaint seeks to clear title to real property in favor of Plaintiffs. The real property at issue is located on Brookdale Road East in Tacoma, Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number(s): 0319147007, 0319147008, 0319147009 in Pierce County, Washington. Robert P. Dickson, #39770

George Knight, WSBA #51573

Dickson Frohlich, PS

1200 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

Attorney for Plaintiffs

253-572-1000

IDX-901160

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2020