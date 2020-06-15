NO 20-2-06398-9

SUMMONS by PUBLICATION

(60 DAY)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RUBY CHASE, an unmarried person,

Plaintiff,

v.

RAINIER MORTGAGE COMPANY; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST; LIEN OR ESTATE IN VEHCLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER CA4645,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: RAINIER MORTGAGE COMPANY

RE: VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER CA4645 Situs Address: 4111 20th St P1 SE, Puyallup, Washington

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty (60) days after the 15th day of June, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of Said Court.

This is an action for an order directing the Department of Licensing to remove a wrongful lien and for such other relief as the court fmds just and proper.

DATED this 11 day of June, 2020.

/s/SHANNON KRAFT, WSBA #23547

Attorney for Plaintiffs

FILE WITH:

Clerk of the

Pierce County Superior Court County City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, RM 110

Tacoma, WA 98204-2177

SERVE ON:

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS 8910 Main St E, Suite A

Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Telephone: (253) 863-3366 Facsimile: (253) 863-8749

IDX-900819

June 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 2020