NO.: 20-2-06068-8

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

MEB LOAN TRUST III,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PHUONG A. NGUYEN; DIEM HUYNH A/K/A DIEM THI HUYNH; and OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 16th day of June, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff MEB LOAN TRUST III and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust and Enforcement of Lost, Stolen, or Destroyed Note.

DATED: June 9, 2020 ZBS LAW, LLP. By: /s/ Tom B. Pierce Tom B. Pierce WSBA# 26730

Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978 tpierce@zbslaw.com scrawford@zbslaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZBS Law, LLP

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Ph. 206-209-0375

Fax 206-260-8870

IDX-900716

June 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 2020