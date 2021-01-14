No. 20-2-06038-6-Summons

No. 20-2-06038-6

The State of Washington to the said Paige Lewin, John Joseph Lewin, Ecostar Roofing & Construction LLC:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of January, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Fe Lazaro, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff Fe Lazaro, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiff seeks compensation for fees paid plus the attorney fees and cost of the lawsuit under roofing contract that was paid but never started.

Dallas W. Jolley, Jr.

Plaintiff’s Attorney

3901 100th St. SW, Suite 1

Lakewood, WA 98499-4486

Tel. (253) 565-9300

IDX-917680

January 14, 21, 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2021