NO. 20-2-06010-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MICHAEL G. JONES and DANELLE L. SMITH, Plaintiffs,

vs.

KEN’S BEVERAGE, INC., a Washington corporation; and JOHN M. PARKS and “JANE DOE” PARKS, husband and wife and the marital community composed thereof, Defendants.

TO DEFENDANT JOHN M. PARKS:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to-wit: sixty (60) days after the 5th day of November, 2020, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiffs at their office stated below; and, in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

This suit is for resolution of a personal injury matter.

DATED this 2nd day of November , 2020.

RUSH, HANNULA, HARKINS & KYLER

Attorneys for Plaintiffs By: Vernon W. Harkins, WSBA #6689 4701 South 19th Street, Ste 300

Tacoma, WA 98405 Ph: 253-383-5388 IDX-912867

November 5, 12, 19, 25, December 3, 10, 2020