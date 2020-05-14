NO.: 20-2-05872-1

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LODGE SERIES III TRUST,

Plaintiff,

v.

JERI L. LINDSTROM, an unmarried woman,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) JERI L. LINDSTROM, an unmarried woman:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of May, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LODGE SERIES III TRUST and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Reformation of Deed of Trust.

DATED: May 6, 2020

ZBS LAW, LLP By: /s/ Tom B. Pierce

Tom B. Pierce, WSBA #26730

Scott D. Crawford, WSBA #34978 Attorneys for Plaintiff

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Fax: (206) 260-8870

IDX-898364

May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18, 2020