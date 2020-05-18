No. 20-2-05854-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ALLEN HARDY COATS, a single individual,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BANKERS TRUST COMPANY, TRUSTEE OF AMERICAN HOUSING TRUST VIII,

Defendant.

TO: BANKERS TRUST COMPANY, TRUSTEE OF AMERICAN HOUSING TRUST VIII THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18 day of May of 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiff has filed his lawsuit to quiet title to real property commonly known as 12016 264th Street East, Graham, Pierce County, Washington (hereafter, the “Property”), as more fully described in the Complaint. Allen Hardy Coats and his now deceased spouse, Lynette Coats, purchased the subject Property from the Veterans Administration through its Secretary of Veterans Affairs in 1990, pursuant to the Installment Contract for Sale of Real Estate, described below.

On information and belief, Defendant American Housing Trust VIII, by and through its Trustee, Bankers Trust Company, successor by assignment from the United States of America, through the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, has or claims to have an interest in the Property by virtue of an Installment Contract for Sale of Real Estate, dated January 30, 1990, and recorded on February 9, 1998, under Pierce County Auditor’s recording number 9802090325, as assigned to Bankers Trust Company, as Trustee of American Housing Trust VIII, by Seller’s Assignment of Real Estate Contract and Deed, dated January 30, 1991, and recorded March 27, 1991, under Pierce County Auditor’s Recording No. 9103270190. Defendant has or may claim a lien or interest, actual or contingent, in the Property and Plaintiff seeks to exclude Defendant from any such lien or interest and to have title quieted in Plaintiff.

DATED this 13 day of May, 2020.

LEDGER SQUARE LAW, P.S.

By: /s/Jason M. Whalen, WSBA #22195

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Ledger Square Law, P.S.

710 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-327-1900

IDX-898669

May 18, 26, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020