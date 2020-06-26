No. 20-2-05639-7-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No. 20-2-05639-7

AMENDED SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SUNRISE MASTER ASSOCIATION, a Washington Non-Profit Corporation,

Plaintiff.

v.

PEDRO DIAZ and JANE OR JOHN DOE DIAZ, spouses, or domestic partners and their marital community composed, and JOSEPH STONE;

Defendants.

The State of Washington, To: JOSEPH STONE

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of June, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at her (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.

Signed:

/s/ ___Lisa McMahon-Myhran ___

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

Valerie Farris Oman, WSBA #37237

Lisa McMahon-Myhran, WSBA #27559

Brett Masch, WSBA #43851

Attorneys for Plaintiff

10310 Aurora Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98133

206-633-1520

IDX-901931

June 26, July 2, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020