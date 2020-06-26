No. 20-2-05639-7-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No. 20-2-05639-7
AMENDED SUMMONS
BY PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SUNRISE MASTER ASSOCIATION, a Washington Non-Profit Corporation,
Plaintiff.
v.
PEDRO DIAZ and JANE OR JOHN DOE DIAZ, spouses, or domestic partners and their marital community composed, and JOSEPH STONE;
Defendants.
The State of Washington, To: JOSEPH STONE
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of June, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at her (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.
Signed:
/s/ ___Lisa McMahon-Myhran ___
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
Valerie Farris Oman, WSBA #37237
Lisa McMahon-Myhran, WSBA #27559
Brett Masch, WSBA #43851
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10310 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
206-633-1520
IDX-901931
June 26, July 2, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020