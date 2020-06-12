No. 20-2-05638-9-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No. 20-2-05638-9

SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington Non-Profit Corporation,

Plaintiff.

v.

KYLENE H. WOLFE and JOHN OR JANE DOE WOLFE, spouses, devisees, domestic-partners, and the marital or quasi-marital community composed thereof; HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC.,

Defendants.

The State of Washington, To: HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 12th day of June 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at her (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.

Signed:

/s/ ___Lisa McMahon-Myhran ___

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

Valerie Farris Oman, WSBA #37237

Brett Masch, WSBA #43851

Lisa McMahon-Myhran, WSBA #27559

Attorneys for plaintiff

10310 Aurora Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98133

206-633-1520

IDX-900758

June 12, 19, 26, July 2, 10, 17, 2020