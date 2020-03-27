No. 20-2-04807-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., a national bank,

Plaintiff,

vs. J&J MORTGAGE CORPORATION D/B/A CENTRALFED MORTGAGE CORPORATION, a California Corporation,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANT:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 21st day of February, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the current holder and owner of an obligation secured by a Deed of Trust naming Sokhon Chan, an unmarried man, as grantor and thereafter assigned to J&J Mortgage Corporation as beneficiary that encumbers certain real property located in Pierce County, Washington, commonly known as 6518 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98404 (the “Real Property”). The tax parcel number for the Real Property is 03-20-27-1-166. The obligation secured by the Deed of Trust has been paid in full. BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. however, is unable to reconvey the Deed of Trust due to a break in the recorded beneficial ownership of the Deed of Trust. The Complaint seeks no monetary judgment but requests the Court to enter judgment declaring that BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and the Deed of Trust no longer encumbers the Real Property and order other relief as deemed proper by the Court. Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Witherspoon Kelley Attn: Shelley N. Ripley 422 W. Riverside, Suite 1100

Spokane, Spokane County, Washington 99201 (509) 624-5265

(509) 458-2728 facsimile snr@witherspoonkelley.com DATED: February 19, 2020 By: s/ Shelley N. Ripley Shelley N. Ripley, WSBA No. 28901

422 W. Riverside Avenue, Suite 1100

Spokane, WA 99201

Telephone: (509) 624-5265

Fax: (509) 458-2728

E-mail: snr@witherspoonkelley.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-891404

February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27