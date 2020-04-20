NO. 20-2-04515-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MAXCARE OF WASHINGTON, INC., a Washington corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

WILLIAM T. ROUNDTREE, a single man, JEAN MELDRUM, as Trustee of The Roundtree Trust; and any and all persons or entities claiming right, title, or interest in real property located at 2009 13th Avenue NW, Puyallup, WA 98371, Defendants.

TO: JEAN MELDRUM, as Trustee of The Roundtree Trust;

AND TO: Any and all persons or entities claiming right, title, or interest in real property located at 2009 13th Avenue NW, Puyallup, WA 98371

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 20th day of April, 2020, and defend the quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Amended Complaint of Maxcare of Washington, Inc., a Washington corporation, (“Plaintiff’). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its

office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Amended Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court. The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien against the real property described in the Amended Complaint and legally described as follows:

LOT 1 OF SHORT PLAT NO. 79-48, ACCORDING TO THE SHORT PLAT RECORDED JANUARY 25, 1979 RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON THE FACE OF SAID SHORT PLAT AND AS GRANTED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2990626;

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF PUYALLUP, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No.: 0420208007

DATED this16 day of April, 2020.

/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSB #28300 of Campbell Barnett PLLC Attorneys for Plaintiff 317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-896811

April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 26