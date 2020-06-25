No. 20-2-04318-0
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
EVERGREEN RIDGE CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff, v.
ANTONIO LEONDRO MANZANARES AND BEATRIZ GUADALUPE MANZANARES, husband and wife; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; I.Q. DATA INTERNATIONAL, INC.; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC.; TRAVIS B. LEWIS AND KALINDA L. LEWIS, who acquired title as KALINDA NUNNALLY, also known as KALINDA L. NUNNALLY, husband and wife,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after June 25, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Evergreen Ridge Condominium Owners Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for said Plaintiff, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
A brief statement of the object of the action is as follows: Complaint for monies due and foreclosure of lien.
DATED: June 12, 2020.
OSERAN HAHN P.S.
By/s/ David M. Tall DAVID M. TALL, WSBA #12849
Attorney for Plaintiff 929 – 108th Ave NE, Suite 1200
Bellevue WA 98004
425-455-3900
IDX-901710
June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020