Superior Court No 20-2-02355-31

Summons by Publication

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

OMAR VALDEZ-CASTANEDA, Plaintiff, vs. ANNABELLE ENCILA, defendant.

TO: Defendant Annabelle Encila

This Summons constitutes notice that a lawsuit has been commenced against you in the above-entitled Court by the Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claims are stated in the complaint serve with this Summons. In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the Complaint by filing an Answer stating your defense in writing and serving a copy to the Plaintiff’s undersigned attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, excluding the day of service. If you were served outside of Washington State, you will have sixty (60) days after service of this Summons to file an Answer. If you were served with discovery requests along with the Summons & Complaint, you will have forty-five (45) days after service of to file an Answer. If you do not file an Answer within the appropriate time, a default judgment may be entered against you without notice.

DATED this 18th day of March, 2020, in Everett, Washington. Omar Nur, WSBA # 45195

File Original of Your Response with the Clerk of the Court at: Snohomish County Superior Court Clerk’s office at: 3000 Rockefeller Ave, M/S 605, Everett, WA 98201. Serve a copy of your response on petitioner’s lawyer: NUR LAW, 9924 4th Ave W, Everett WA 98204

Date of first publication in the Tacoma Daily Index: May 14, 2020

IDX-898410

May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18, 2020