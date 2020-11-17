NO. 20-2-02310-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

LINNEA D. RUSHFORTH,

Petitioner,

LEVAUGHN L. MCVEA, Respondent.

The STATE OF WASHINGTON to LEVAUGHN L. MCVEA

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on 12/14/2020 at 01:00 PM

At Pierce County Superior Court, via Zoom per 11/9/20 Reissuance of ORRTPO*

and respond to the petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: (contact the court for a complete copy of the Temporary Order)

[x] You are restrained from causing petitioner or any of the minor children residing with petitioner any physical harm, bodily injury, assault including sexual assault, and from molesting, harassing, threatening, or stalking the same.

[x] You are restrained from coming near or having any contact whatsoever with the parties, in person or through others, direct or indirectly.

[x] You are further restrained from entering the petitioner’s residence, school or place of employment.

[x] Other: *Zoom Meeting ID 927 4399 5555; Passcode 693895. See Order for Zoom instructions.

A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte Order for protection has been filed with the clerk of this court.

DATED 11/13/20

/s/Linnea D. Rushforth

Linnea D. Rushforth,

Petioner

*Contact court for a copy of Temporary Order (9/14/20) and Reissuance of Temporary Order (11/9/20) with Zoom instructions.

IDX-913755

November 17, 24, December 1, 2020