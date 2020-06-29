No. 20-2-00820-1

Reissuance of Temporary Order for Protection and Notice of Hearing (ORRTPO)

(Clerk’s Action Required)

Superior Court of Washington For Pierce County

KUM SUN FLYNN, DOB: 08/18/1943,

Petitioner(s).

vs.

BOB WADE, DOB: 04/20/1977.

Respondent(s).

The Temporary Order for Protection issued on March 26, 2020, is hereby extended through July 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM, which is the new court hearing date on this matter, in Room 117, County City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA

For hearings before Court Commissioners, check the website or call to see how hearings will take place – remote or in person. www.co.pierce.wa.us/122/Superior-Court; CSD COVID-19 Court Hearing Info Line 253-798-3610

Dated: June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

/s/ ______________

Judge/ Commissioner

June 29, July 6, 13, 2020