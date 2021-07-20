No. 1A626852A-summons

No. 1A626852A

In the Pierce County District court of the state of Washington for county of Pierce

Corrie Bender

Petitioner

Vs. Kimberly Ann McBride,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Respondent

The state of Washington to Kimberly Ann McBride:

You are hereby summoned by remote appearance (https://zoom.us/join) in virtual court 935 on the 18th day of August 2021 at 1:29 pm and respond to the petition. Meeting ID: 83770574613 Password: 759318. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear.

Corrie Bender

Petitioner

IDX-933250

July 20, 27, August 3, 2021