No. 1A626852A-summons

No. 1A626852A
In the Pierce County District court of the state of Washington for county of Pierce
Corrie Bender
Petitioner
Vs. Kimberly Ann McBride,
Respondent
The state of Washington to Kimberly Ann McBride:
You are hereby summoned by remote appearance (https://zoom.us/join) in virtual court 935 on the 18th day of August 2021 at 1:29 pm and respond to the petition. Meeting ID: 83770574613 Password: 759318. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear.
Corrie Bender
Petitioner
IDX-933250
July 20, 27, August 3, 2021