NO. 19-4-02306-9
NOTICE OF HEARING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of VALERIE A. ALLEN, Deceased,
TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and
TO: All Interested Parties
MATTER: Final Report and Accounting and Petition to Close Estate, Distribute Assets and Discharge Administrator
DATE OF HEARING:
1. Please note that this case has been placed on the civil calendar for hearing on the date set out below.
2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:
Date: October 4, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Place: Pierce County Superior Court
930 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, WA 98402
Room 100
Dated this 31 day of August, 2021.
LAW OFFICES OF
JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC
/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004
Attorney and Administrator
3645 North Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
253-756-0459
IDX-937653
September 8, 2021