NO. 19-4-02306-9

NOTICE OF HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of VALERIE A. ALLEN, Deceased,

TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



TO: All Interested Parties

MATTER: Final Report and Accounting and Petition to Close Estate, Distribute Assets and Discharge Administrator

DATE OF HEARING:

1. Please note that this case has been placed on the civil calendar for hearing on the date set out below.

2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:

Date: October 4, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Place: Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

Room 100

Dated this 31 day of August, 2021.

LAW OFFICES OF

JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC

/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004

Attorney and Administrator

3645 North Pearl Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

253-756-0459

IDX-937653

September 8, 2021