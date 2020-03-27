NO. 19-4-01979-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

DEBORAH LYNN COOK, Deceased.

TO:

STATE OF WASHINGTON

Dept. of Social & Health Services

Office of Financial Recovery

Attn: Estate Recovery Unit

PO Box 9501

Olympia, Washington 98507-9501

RE:

DECEDENT’S SSN: XXX-XX-XX03

DECEDENT’S DOB: 09-02-1954

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided by RCW 11.040.020(3); or

2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this Act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 3-13-20

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

KATHERINE HORNING

DECEDENT’S SSN: XXX-XX-XX03

/s/TERRY A. ROBINSON,

WSBA #13991

Attorney for Personal Representative

16719 110th Ave. E., Suite C

Puyallup, WA 98374

253-770-2769

March 13, 20, 27