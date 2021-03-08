NO. 19-4-01875-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Guardianship of:

FRANK A. REANO,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



An Incapacitated Person. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deb Lellewellyn, Guardian of Estate for Frank A. Reano, has been directed to sell, by Order dated March 4th, 2021, by private sale with a real estate agent, the real property of the guardianship estate, located at 21514 120th St. E., Bonney Lake, WA 98391, (the “Real Property”), legally described as follows:

That portion of the West half of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the W.M., in Pierce County, Washington, described as follows:

Beginning at a point 60 feet East of the West line and 2,370 feet Northerly of the Southwest corner of said Section 11, said referenced West line-bears North 3°29’59” East; Thence South 88°44’25” East, parallel with the South line of said Section, 560.43 feet; Thence North 3°29’59” East, parallel with the West line of said Section, 344.94 feet to the Southerly line of Rhodes Lake Road, as now located, presently 40 feet in width; Thence South 84°30’46” West along said margin, 566.96 feet to a point 60 feet East of the West line of said Section 11;

Thence South 3°29’59” West to the point of the beginning.

EXCEPT that portion condemned in Pierce County Superior Court Cause no. 92-2-04450-7 for 120th Street East.

ALSO EXCEPT that portion conveyed to Pierce County by deed recorded under recording no. 2001082301.

The guardian of the estate has received, and filed with the court an offer to purchase the property for the gross sum of $850,000. The day on or after which the sale will be made is Tuesday March 23rd, 2021, a date at least fifteen (15) days from the first publication of this notice. The guardian

of the estate will consider other offers submitted at any time after the first publication of the notice and up until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22nd, 2021. Offers must be in writing pursuant to RCW 11.56.080 and may be presented to: Michael T. Smith, Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate, 4505 Pacific Highway East, Suite A, Tacoma, Washington 98424 and must be filed in the office of the Clerk of the Pierce County Superior Court. If no additional offers are received within this time period pursuant to RCW 11.56.110, the guardian of the estate will seek court confirmation of the sale.

DATE OF NOTICE: March 4th, 2021

DATE OF PUBLICATION: March 8th, 2021

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 4th day of March, 2021.

/s/Deb Lellewellyn, signed on 3/4/21, 2:01:57 PM PST

Guardian of the Estate

LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

Attorneys for Guardian of the Estate 4505 Pacific Hwy E, Ste A

Tacoma, WA 98424

253-922-8724 IDX-921503

March 8 & 15, 2021