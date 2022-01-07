46°F
Notice of Petition

No. 19-4-01521-0-NOTICE RE: PETITION FOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION

No. 19-4-01521-0-NOTICE RE: PETITION FOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION

by Ken Spurrell

No. 19-4-01521-0

NOTICE RE: PETITION FOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of

PATRICIA NELENA LEE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

1. A Petition for Final Distribution has been filed with the clerk of the court and that the court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto; and 2. A hearing on the Final Distribution will be held on Tuesday the 22nd day of February, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S, Tacoma, Washington.

Dickson Frohlich, P.S. George Knight, WSBA #51573

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lynda Aline Lee

1200 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

(253) 572-1000

IDX-946432

January 7, 14, 21, 2022

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0026-Protection Petition
Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2021-0119-Name Change
 By Ken Spurrell
Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0031-ChildFamily Protection Petition
Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0026-ChildFamily Protection Petition
 By Ken Spurrell
