No. 19-4-01521-0
NOTICE RE: PETITION FOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re Estate of
PATRICIA NELENA LEE, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:
1. A Petition for Final Distribution has been filed with the clerk of the court and that the court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto; and 2. A hearing on the Final Distribution will be held on Tuesday the 22nd day of February, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S, Tacoma, Washington.
Dickson Frohlich, P.S. George Knight, WSBA #51573
Attorney for Personal Representative
Lynda Aline Lee
1200 East D Street
Tacoma, WA 98421
(253) 572-1000
IDX-946432
January 7, 14, 21, 2022