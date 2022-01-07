No. 19-4-01521-0

NOTICE RE: PETITION FOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



PATRICIA NELENA LEE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

1. A Petition for Final Distribution has been filed with the clerk of the court and that the court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto; and 2. A hearing on the Final Distribution will be held on Tuesday the 22nd day of February, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S, Tacoma, Washington.

Dickson Frohlich, P.S. George Knight, WSBA #51573

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lynda Aline Lee

1200 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

(253) 572-1000

IDX-946432

January 7, 14, 21, 2022