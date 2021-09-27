NO. 19-4-00890-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 19-4-00890-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PURSUANT TO (RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

PATRICIA GONZALEZ, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to creditors as provided by RCW 11.40.020 (3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

First publication date: September 27, 2021

Decedent: PATRICIA GONZALEZ

Date of Death: February 22, 2019

Personal Representative:

TRACI GONZALEZ

Pro Se

15724 90th Ave E

Puyallup, WA 98375

September 27, October 4, 11, 2021