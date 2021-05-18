NO. 19-4-00876-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 19-4-00876-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



ESTATE OF: JOSEPHINE MYRA REESE, Deceased. THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving a copy of the claim on, or mailing a copy of the claim to the Personal Representative or Stephen D. Dadabo, the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, at the address stated below, and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days following the date that written notice was served on or mailed to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months following the date of first publication of this notice, as shown below. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 18, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Julene Twiet

Pierce County Superior Court Cause No.: 19-4-00876-1

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Stephen D. Dadabo, WSBA #49044

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Sound Legal Practice, PLLC

7512 Stanich Ln., Ste. 5

Gig Harbor, WA 98335 IDX-927604

May 18, 25, June 1, 2021