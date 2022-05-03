NO. 19-4-00398-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 19-4-00398-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

RICHARD ALVIN ALLISON, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Co-Administrators named below have been appointed as Co-Administrators of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrators or the Co-Administrators’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty days after the Co-Administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 3, 2022

Co-Administrators:

Tanee Manohchompoo and

Fongchun Allison

Attorney for the Co-Administrators:

Phillip A. Curiale

Address for Mailing or Service:

Curiale Hostnik PLLC

6915 Lakewood Drive West,

Suite A-1

Tacoma, WA 98467-3299

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 19-4-00398-0

DATED this 2nd day of May, 2022.

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

By: /s/ Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226

6915 Lakewood Drive W,

Suite A-1

Tacoma, WA 98467

253-475-4200

phillip@ch-tacoma.com

Attorneys for Tanee Manohchompoo and Fongchun Allison, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Richard Alvin Allison IDX-953792

May 3, 10, 17, 2022