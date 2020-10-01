No. 19-4-00395-5

NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



MICHAEL J. JANUKOWICZ, Deceased.

1. The Personal Representative/Administrator, Thomas R. McKee, has petitioned the Superior Court of Pierce County, State of Washington, for the entry of an Order on Determination of Heirship Rights and Decree of Distribution of Probate, and a hearing on said Petition for Determination of Heirship Rights and Final Account and Petition for Distribution will be held on the 26th day of October, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

2. The Petition for Determination of Heirship Rights and Final Account and Petition for Distribution has been filed with the Court.

3. Following the entry by the Court of an Order on Determination of Heirship Rights and Decree of Distribution of Probate, the Personal Representative is entitled to distribute the remaining estate assets pursuant to the terms of the Informal Accounting attached to said Final Account and Petition; and

4. A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing on the Petition for Determination of Heirship Rights and Final Account and Petition for Distribution and to object to the granting of the entry of the Decree of Distribution of Probate.

DATED this 28th day of September, 2020.

TUELL & YOUNG,

Attorneys for Petitioner

By /s/ Todd J. Tuell

Todd J. Tuell, #19176

1457 S. Union Ave

Tacoma, WA 98405-1951

IDX-910075

October 1, 2020