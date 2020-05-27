No. 19-3-04867-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Custody of:

Children:

ISAIAS SAUCEDO

Petitioner: MINERVA T. MARTINEZ

And Respondent:

“JOHN DOE”

MARIAH E. CURTIS

The State of Washington to the said respondents:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of May, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and respond to the petition for non-parent custody, and serve a copy of your response upon the undersigned attorney for petitioner, MARK E. HURDELBRINK, at his office below stated and in case of your failure so to do, order of default will be rendered against you according to the petition for non parent custody, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is a request for non parent custody. Petioner is requesting to establish a parenting plan and an order of child support.

/s/Mark E. Hurdelbrink,

WSBA #25223

Attorney for Petitioner

602 South Yakima Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253)302-3634 Office

IDX-899356

May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, and

July 1, 2020